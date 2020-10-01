Nigeria at 60: Nigeria better off as one united country ― Sen Dino Melaye

A former senator, who represented Kogi West Senatorial district of Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye has said that the nation is better off as one united country.

In his anniversary speech to mark 60th years of the country, Melaye noted that 60 years of existence as an independent nation is no mean feat.

“I salute the resilience of Nigerians who have continued to cherish the nation and virtues bequeathed to us by our founding fathers at independence in spite of all odds over the years.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that it has never been this bad – unity, economy and security wise – however, the good story is that we are better off as one united and indivisible nation because of the sheer strength, unity of diversity and togetherness inherent in one Nigeria.

“I, therefore, urge the political leadership of our country not to take the patience and unity of Nigerians for granted. It’s time to change the narrative of Nigeria through the entrenchment of good governance, the security of all and an atmosphere of sense of belonging for various interests in order to cement the already visible cracks on the wall and further engender unity, development and trust.

