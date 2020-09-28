Nigeria at 60: LAGFERRY reduces fares by 40% on all routes in celebration

As part of activities to mark this year’s Independence Day 60th anniversary, Lagos State Ferry (LAGFERRY) on Monday said passengers on all boat trips from all routes within the state are to pay 60per cent of normal fares on 30th September and 2nd October, while they stand a chance to win numerous prizes and tickets to the boat cruise via raffle draws.

Managing Director, LAGFERRY, Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, made this known while speaking at a press conference, which took place at Alausa, Ikeja, saying the gesture was also in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda and appreciating the commuting public for embracing water transportation as a reliable alternative means of decongesting the road.

Balogun further disclosed that there would also be boat cruise to landmark places in the state, including Point of No Return in Badagry, the first storey building in Nigeria, and other interesting places.

“As part of efforts to celebrate Nigeria 60th Diamond Independence Anniversary and keeping in line with one of the core pillars of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Transportation and Traffic Management, the Lagos State Government through its agency Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has lined up activities to celebrate the day.

“The state government in appreciating the commuting public for embracing water transportation as a reliable alternative means of decongesting the road has decided in celebration of Nigeria 60th Independence to reduce prices on all boat trips from all routes within the state to 60% on 30th September and 2nd October, while onboard passengers will stand a chance to win numerous prizes and tickets to the boat cruise via raffle draws,” he said.

He said the boat tour scheduled for October 1st will take off from Mile 2 to Badagry, noting that prospective tourists would have the opportunity to sight First Storey Building in Nigeria, Point of No Return, Slave Barracoon, among others.

LAGFERRY boss also stated that tourists would be taking to Epe “to sight ancient Aiyetoro Market, Chief Oluwo Fish Market, LASU Epe Campus, Epe Resort, etc.”

“Other routes planned for the day are Bayeku LCDA Ikorodu to Badore Ajah, Ilaje Bariga to Victoria Island to Falomo Ikoyi to CMS/Marina and Ebute Ero, Eti Osa LGA.”

According to him, the agency’s 180 ton MV Adimu Orisa will, on October 3rd, play host to Lagosians as a boat cruise has been slated to take off from Falomo, Ikoyi, where revellers will have the opportunity to savour the ambience of the Lagos coastline.

Balogun stated that the events were organised not only to specially celebrate the country’s independence but to showcase her history, culture and heritage, even as he reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue to pay high priority to safety on the waterways.

“Let me once again reiterate the Lagos State government’s commitment to continue to pay high priority to safety on the waterways.

“At LAGFERRY, all passengers on our boats are fully insured, the boats are safe with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols and other safety regulations of compulsory wearing of life jackets by all passengers before boarding, washing of hands with water/sanitizers, temperature check, maintaining social distancing and operating within regulated hours, boats are equipped with modern technology like onboard entertainment and boost of well experienced and regularly trained captains and deckhands,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Mr. Bonus Saanu, said the state government was poised to showcase the beauty on water as a way to encourage people to travel by water.

“We want to showcase the beauty of Lagos on water; we want to encourage people to use water transportation,” he said.

Saanu further explained that the Ministry of Tourism is partnering with LAGFERRY to ensure that residents make use of waterways in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s agenda to make Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

