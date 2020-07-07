Nigeria Army donates toilets facilities, borehole, others to Sokoto school 

The Nigerian Army has donated toilet facilities, motorised borehole and other items to Dalatu primary school, Sokoto South Local Government, Sokoto State.

Speaking while handing over the items to the school, the commander, Military Hospital, Sokoto, Col. Sunday Godwin Ogoh said that the Army hospital noticed that the toilet facilities in the school are inadequate for the pupil’s population.

“You know our hospital is close to this place, at a point, open defecation was the only means for pupils to ease themselves during school hours, Ogoh said.

He said the gesture is also a quest to end open defecation in Nigeria stressing that the project is through direct labour to minimize cost.

Commissioning the projects which include a generator to power the borehole, the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Sokoto, Brig-Gen Aminu Bande, represented by Garrison commander 26 battalion, Brig-Gen Moses Gara, said the project is to foster a relationship between the Army and the host communities and to build mutual trust.

He reiterated the Army’s responsibility in defending the nation’s external territorial entity.

He further added that the Nigerian Army is ready to work with civilians in stamping out banditry and insurgency, urging the people to provide the Army with intelligence information in their respective domain.

He appealed to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in the state to secure and maintain the facilities.

On his part, the commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Dr Muhammad Bello Gwuiwa, represented by the permanent secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Farouk Shehu, thanked Nigerian Army for the kind gesture.

He pledged that the State Government will do everything in securing and maintaining the facilities and he donated the sum of twenty thousand naira (N20000) for the fueling of the generator.

