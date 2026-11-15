Nigeria and Walls of Jericho: A review of Lasisi Olagungu’s ‘Masks and Tears’

Many things have been written about Nigeria and issues in Nigeria. Still, author and award-winning journalist, Lasisi Olagungu, in one of his new books that will be unveiled at the University of Ibadan on Tuesday, 24 November, 2026, titled ‘Masks and Tears: Reflections on Nigeria and Its Times’, tells us that the country is where it is today, with its many troubles, because “Dysfunctional Nigeria is built of stuffs stronger than the Walls of Jericho.” Therefore, the noise and the wailing of ordinary Nigerians at the nadir, where chaos and emergencies are common, cannot reach the ears of the principalities and powers who lead and rule the country from the impassable high walls.

‘Masks and Tears’ is a 627-page compendium of the author’s Monday Lines column published every Monday in the Nigerian Tribune newspaper. The book, published recently by Safari Books, contains 84 thought-provocative essays that span from Monday, May 4, 2020 to Monday, October 23, 2022.

Keen spectators of the Nigerian Project and its managers know that this was the period Nigeria and Nigerians had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, the EndSARS protests, school and industrial strikes, farmer-herder conflicts, the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s slow-motion government, the aggressive politicking ahead of the 2023 elections, and the many political, social, economic, and religious upheavals that shaped the collective existential milieu of Nigeria.

‘Masks and Tears’, as its subtitle ‘Reflections on Nigeria and Its Times’ suggests, serves as a history book that chronicles those consequential local and national events through Olagungu’s constant eagle-eye view on national and international issues, journalistic stewardship, and meticulous penmanship.

A conscious read of the book from the first essay, ‘Death and Dying Emirs’, to the last one, ‘Peter Obi and His Enemies’, reveals that the author, with his acerbic pen, spares no one and nothing he focuses his interest on. He says it the way it is — in plain, simple English — in a manner a primary school pupil can understand.

There are many big names and personalities mentioned in the book, many of whom most people would shudder when they speak or catch a cold when they sneeze. Donald Trump, Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Adams Oshiomole, Ibrahim Gambari, Mamman Daura, Abiola Ajimobi, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Bisi Akande, Chris Ngige, and a long list of others. They are all in there.

However, Olugungu, as he tells us in the dedication of the book, comes from a lineage whose “fathers never answered the king gently” and whose “Children answered kings with defiance.” So, in all the 84 essays in the book, the author literally looks big men and women in the eye and tells them the hard truth. And, interestingly, he tells his truth without name-calling, but with the craftiness of the unusual rat who bites you gently and at the same time blows you a soft breeze so that you would not know it is biting you. He does this skillfully with proverbs and metaphors, and sometimes in his native Yoruba language that, most of the time, he deliberately refuses to translate into English.

‘Masks and Tears’ is an unusual book, but so is its main character, Nigeria, and its many troubles. Since 1897 that Flora Shaw — wife of British colonial administrator Sir Frederick Lugard — coined the name Nigeria, to the 1914 amalgamation of the country, to the 1960 independence, to the current times, Nigeria has defied many cures to its troubles. In ‘Masks and Tears’, it is easy to see that Nigeria shares many dispositions with an intractable woman, a bad wife. Any attempt to write a book on how to make such a woman behave will wear the writer out. But Olugunju is no ordinary writer. From his interventions in the book, it is evident that he has mastered the patience, art, and language of managing the many eccentricities of Nigeria when most Nigerians have divorced or are seeking to divorce her.

However, the author knows that divorce is not the answer to the marital quandaries with Nigeria. He knows that divorce will only harden and heighten the Walls of Jericho that entrap the country. He notes this in the essay ‘Nigerians’ Anger and the Coming Darkness’, where he writes, “The country keeps doing horror to the people without consequences.” Then, he asks, “So, how do we pull back from this precipice of chaos?” But the bard does not politick, legislate, or even advise. He only beams light on the good and evil that man and his society create for themselves.

From the title of the book and also from the titles of the essays that make it up, one might perceive that the author is cut out for doom commentary. But the writer only writes about what society feeds to his consciousness, and Nigeria has so many troubles to abuse the consciousness and creative spirit of an observer. The least the author has done with the book, through subtle defiance and creative protest, is to offer history and, perhaps, a warning.

There is a seminal book on the origins of power, prosperity, and poverty, titled ‘Why Nations Fail’ by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson. The book can help you understand why Nigeria is failing and falling. Suffering and smiling, like Fela Anikulapo Kuti sings. Obafemi Awolowo’s ‘The People’s Republic’, Chinua Achebe’s ‘The Trouble with Nigeria’, Niyi Osundare’s ‘Dialogue With My Country’, Lasisi Olagunju’s ‘Cowries of Blood’, and other similar books can give you further insight into the troubles with Nigeria. But the unique thing about Olugungu’s ‘Masks and Tears’ is that it shines more light on the most recent troubles of the country as they unfold every week, every Monday, leveraging deep wisdom from Yoruba proverbs and his vast knowledge of over three decades of journalism practice.

From the very first page of the book to the last one, the language deployed in writing the essays is easy to read and understand. The style the author adopts is easy to recognise across the 84 essays to the point that if you read any of them without his name on it, you can rightly guess it is the author who wrote it. The voice is simple but clear, as if the author is telling you about the events every week as they unfold in the manner a father tells his child nighttime stories.

Equally of note is the physical quality of the book. The book is printed on durable paper, and the cover design properly reflects the import and seriousness of its title.

‘Masks and Tears’ is a book that addresses big national problems. It is a consequential book that brooks no pretence to the stark realities of Nigeria and Nigerians. So, I recommend it to Nigerian leaders and rulers, to teachers and scholars, to schools and libraries, and to everyone who cares to break down the mighty Walls of Jericho surrounding the dysfunctional Nigerian state.

Kingsley Alumona, writer and journalist, is with the Nigerian Tribune