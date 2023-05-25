Outgoing minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that the aircraft to kickstart Nigeria Air operations will arrive in the country on Friday.

He made the declaration in an interview after the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the arrival of the airplane will be preparatory to the commencement of operations and unveiling of the delivery process.

According to him, the aircraft will be unveiled in Nigeria’s colours in fulfillment of all the promises made by the administration in the aviation sector.

Sirika stated that most of the objectives set by the outgoing administration in the aviation sector have been met, noting that the only incomplete item is the aerotropolis, the airport city, which he said is 60 percent complete.

He said the groundwork of the aerotropolis has been completed while the next administration is expected to do what is remaining to be done.

Sirika stated: “On Friday, in two days, the Nigeria Air plane will land in Nigeria, part of the processes to commence operations. We will on that day unveil this aircraft with the label and everything in Nigeria colours belonging to Nigeria Air. We will proceed to go and do the retrofit and bring back this aircraft.

“So, we have achieved a hundred percent of the roadmap. The only item missing on our table is the aerotropolis. Even so, the groundwork has been done.

“All the airports, four of them, are free zones to allow you to come in there and take advantage of what a free zone is ans that will enhance and boost the aerotropolis which is the airport city.