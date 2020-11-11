Nigeria Air Force to key into Ibadan airport expansion

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has expressed the resolve of the Airforce to key into the plan by the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration to expand the Ibadan airport.

Abubakar stated this when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Seyi Makinde at governor’s office, state Secretariat, Ibadan, as part of an operational visit to the 671 Nigerian Air-force Detachment, Ibadan.

The visit to Ibadan also saw Abubakar inspect the state of facilities at the Airforce comprehensive school, Ibadan.

Speaking at governor’s office, Abubakar said the Nigerian Airforce embraced the airport expansion initiative because of the opportunity it offered to position its aircraft in Ibadan and expand its current base in Ibadan.

While soliciting for the support of the Oyo state government, he added that the expansion was also in line with the resolve of the Airforce to rejig its structure in the South West for more effective operation.

“What we are trying to do now is that we trying to identify gaps in our organizational structure.

“Looking at the South West, we realized we have only a base in Lagos, Ibadan and Ipetu-Ijesha. We are critically looking at the gaps in our existence in the South West structure.

“We are very excited to note that you are interested in expanding the Ibadan airport and we want to key into that initiative so that, at the end of the day, we will have a base that is better than what we have right now in Ibadan.

“We are interested in the key into the expansion plan so that we can have Ibadan as another base for the C130 aircraft that we operate in Lagos so that when we have any problem, we don’t have to fly from Lagos.

“We can position our aircraft here and operate from here. So, I solicit the support of Your Excellency and your government so that when we finally come in, we will get all the support that we require from the state government,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar also reiterated the commitment of the military to secure the country.

He, however, urged all Nigerians to support the military with the requisite information to tackle insecurity in the country.

Responding, Governor Seyi Makinde asserted the resolve of the state government to expand the Ibadan airports such that aircraft can refuel in Ibadan rather than going to Lagos.

He added that the award of the Ife Road-Ajia-Airport road project was also to engender free movement for the expected increase in traffic flow that will come with the expansion of the Ibadan airport.

Makinde assured of providing the needed support to enhance the operation of the Airforce in Oyo State.

Chairman, House of Representatives committee on Airforce, Honourable Abass Adigun, who was on the Chief of Air Staff’s entourage, asserted his readiness to having the National Assembly support various strides in Oyo State.

