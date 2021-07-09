Nigeria acquires resources to contain Acute Flaccid Paralysis ― NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA)has disclosed that Nigeria has acquired new tools and resources to ensure Acute Flaccid Paralysis viruses are contained.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA in a press release stated that 22 cases of acute flaccid paralysis were discovered through the Agency’s robust disease surveillance system spread across seven northern states of Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara.

According to Shuaib, Acute Flaccid Paralysis are non-wild polioviruses that originated as a result of normal changes in the reproduction of viruses.

“These viruses are not as virulent as Wild Polio Virus (WPV) and are also being reported in other countries.

“Working with our donors and development partners, Nigeria has already acquired new tools and resources to ensure these viruses are contained.”

Shuaib also said that there was no isolated case of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) anywhere in the country and as such Nigeria’s certification and status as WPV free was not under threat.

Shuaib further dispelled reports going round in some media publications claiming that there is an outbreak of a new polio variant in some states.

He said, “this is a gross misrepresentation of the facts adding that for the avoidance of doubt, no case of WPV has been reported anywhere in the country since the last case in 2016.

“Nigeria and the African region were certified Wild Polio Virus (WPV)-free in 2020, following a rigorous verification and certification process by the African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC) which spanned three years of no detection of WPV.

“Till date, there has been no case of WPV isolated anywhere in the country. Nigeria and the African region were certified WPV-free on the 25th August 2020 and therefore, the polio-free status of the country is not in any way under threat.”

