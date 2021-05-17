Nigeria accounts for 75per cent crime in the Gulf of Guinea ― FG

The Federal government has revealed that Nigeria accounts for 65 per cent to 75 per cent of the crime that takes place on the waters in the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi said tackling insecurity from the Nigerian side in the Gulf of Guinea was making progress.

The Minister disclosed that a Maritime Security Project will be launched in Lagos in June by President Muhammadu Buhari when he will receive the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria.

“The Crisis in the Maritime Sector is the maritime insecurity and its more complex than the world knows” adding that the Federal Government has come up with a solution.

Amaechi explained that, if the security plan involving the Navy, Army and the DSS is successful, “in the near future there will be an improvement in the Maritime security, then other countries in the Gulf of Guinea can adopt it.

“75per cent or 65per cent of crime comes from our water and if we are able to eliminate it then we will be making a lot of progress,” he noted.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Anastasia Ogbonna, the Minister further revealed that “If you are in the air, you will see what is happening in the water. The helicopter has the capacity to drop in the Naval men when they see anything suspicious,” he stated.

He expressed readiness to partner and share information with anyone who wants information for the purpose of securing the Gulf of Guinea.

Earlier, the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Daniel Bertrand, officially presented a letter to the Minister requesting the support of the Nigerian government for the Belgium candidate for the position at the International Maritime Organization.

Bertrand also mentioned that they have observed with keen interest what is happening in the Gulf of Guinea and would like to be of assistance and give support to the implementation of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

