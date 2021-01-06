Nigeria: A nation teetering on the brink

WE want to start by affirming our strong belief in the unity of Nigeria as a single entity. We believe that there is nothing wrong with Nigeria but there is everything wrong with the structure of her governance. The state of affairs has clearly shown that all is not well with the ship of Nigeria. Weird in conception, raised in deceit, addicted to mutual hatred, Nigeria can be described as a mutant product of twisted nationhood. Nigerians have been subjected to unimaginable misrule and mindless pogrom not unconnected with the command structure surreptitiously slipped into our governance. Every institution of governance has been destroyed by nepotism,incompetence and indiscretion. From 1914 when the diverse ethnic groups were amalgamated to 1960 when independence was granted and to date, Nigerian ethnic groups have not found a peaceful way to live, trade or work together. There is no internal mechanism to produce any form of stability or secure the people. We are in a desperate situation as the level of disillusionment is widespread and cuts across almost every ethnic group. As it stands today, the terms of association need a critical review. The rules governing how we work, associate and live together need to change fast.

The Yoruba, Igbo and Middle Belters are strident in their quest for restructuring. The Niger Delta people are agitated. Chaos and insecurity reign in the entire North East and North West. Unfortunately, despite prevailing objections of most ethnic groups to the current debilitating political structure, many politicians are already on campaign trains. This is not the time to play party politics but rather to rebuild the country, where possible. The current situation has castrated the political party system. It is creating an ever-tightening noose around our liberty, peace and progress. In the past, we were carried away by fancied party sloganeering. We voted for politicians who were only clever and eloquent in selling their personal greed. They traded away our liberty and use us as pawns in their political games. For so long, we have asked “how did we get here?”. It is now time to ask how shall we get out of this rot. Nigeria is neither a country nor a nation. A country must have clearly identifiable boundaries and citizenship criteria. Neither of these two is available in Nigeria. In his book “A Road To Nowhere” Ikudaisi Isola wrote “The inherited boundaries and structures make it difficult to manage the disproportional population or asset endowments, resulting in internal wrangling and civil strives. This is a cause for concern.

For Nigeria, accepting or redrawing the international boundaries is critical. Ethnic groups found across countries should be able to determine which country they want to belong. It is important to agree and respect the borders. Also, internal boundaries should be agreed and ethnic groups that have been balkanised should be able to determine which state, country or region they want to belong to”. There is an urgent need to rebuild the ruptured trust and confidence in the Nigeria project with sincere conversation organised and moderated by neutral bodies like the United Nations. Today, Nigeria is a nation teetering on the brink of another civil war.It is time we rebuilt Nigeria or risked disintegration. Liberating a people from a predatory alien elite requires discernment and focused action and can never be by serendipitous coincidence. In theory, Nigeria has few options. We may fold our arms and keep praying with the hope that things will change on their own. It hardly does. It will rather embolden the enemies to further take advantage of the disenchantment of the ordinary Nigerians. But neither will violence. The radicals demanding revolutions may be strengthened by ignorance or aided by mischief makers who may hope to have economic or political advantage out of any conflagration that will ensue. Revolution does not aid democracy. Everybody will become the ultimate loser because once violence is ignited, it usually takes a life of its own, spiral out of control, confound and consume the initiators and can never be stopped. The subsequent collateral damages are usually incalculable. The radicals are advised to perish the thought of revolution. So should those toying with the illusion of using terrorism and ethnic cleansing as strategy for land grabbing or expansionism. Perish the thought.

It is time we asked Nigerians about Nigeria’s future. It is unimaginable to think that a country can be governed without the consent of the people. We have a “Constitution” that does not make provision for referendum; a basic pillar of democracy. To them, there is no need to consult the people on any issue. Amendment of the current constitutional cannot work because the constitution did not have the input or approval of the people in the first place so there is nothing to amend. The last legitimate Constitution for Nigeria is the 1963 Constitution which was suspended by the 1966 coupists. We should organise a referendum to determine how we should be governed. Plebiscite is the starting point if Nigeria is not to tip over. The foundation for legitimacy and sustainability of Nigeria is being questioned and is evaporating fast with the paroxysm of pain of terrorism and banditry. The people should be allowed to determine how to be governed.

Despite the ominous dark cloud gathering over our head, it would be wrong to conclude that disaster cannot be averted. It can, if we face the reality of our situation and quickly take the right steps. Democracy is the answer. It protects the legitimate and logical interest of all. It starts with properly organised plebiscites which will stem the tide of disillusionment. Plebiscites are critical, effective and efficient democracy tool. Without plebiscites democracy is hollow.

A properly organised referendum may turn out an absurdly simple solution; a single stroke that will ease all tensions and confound all the pessimists.

No stakeholder should sit on the fence now. According to Shannon L. Alder, “Staying silent is like a slow growing cancer to the soul and a trait of a true coward. There is nothing intelligent about not standing up for yourself. You may not win every battle. However, everyone will at least know what you stood for—YOU.” `

The ethnic groups should be consulted. Yoruba existed as a country long before the so-called scramble for Africa. Thirty-three years before the European powers of the day gathered in Berlin from 15 November, 1884 to February 26, 1885 to award Nigeria to Britain and sixty-four years before the amalgamation of the diverse ethnic groups to formalise Nigeria as a country, a book was writtenin 1851 by Anna Hinderer, the wife of Reverend David Hinderer, a CMS Missionary who served in West Africa with the title “Seventeen Years in the Yoruba Country”. The book described the activities of missionaries in Yoruba country.

The liberality and charity of Yoruba people have been taken for granted enough. We welcome every alien, every neighbor is right and nobody is wrong. We must be good to everybody. They take advantage of our genial disposition to harm us. Now, they must have not only our land but we must be exterminated. The amalgamation is simply ruinous to every ethnic group except perhaps the alien elites who have succeeded in seizing every organ of government. Yoruba people demand an autonomous region.

We recommend six autonomous regions: North West Region, North East Region, Middle Belt Region, Oduduwa Region, Biafra Region and Niger Delta Region as the federating regions or whatever number the people may choose.

Autonomous regions will engender mutual respect, promote the interest of the constituent ethnic groups, preserve the diversity of the people while maintaining the unity of the heterogeneous ethnic groups.

Every Nigerian should, through a plebiscite, determine which region they want. Each region should draw up its Constitution and thereafter draw up a suitable Constitution for theUnited Regions of Nigeria.

Oladejo, FCA, writes in from Ibadan

