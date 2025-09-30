Nigeria @65: Citizens to embrace unity, diversity for national progress — NOA

As Nigeria marks its 65th independence anniversary, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on citizens to foster unity and embrace the country’s diversity as a strength for national progress.

The State Director of NOA in Akwa Ibom, Mr. Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, made the call in Uyo while addressing journalists and stakeholders on the significance of the milestone.

“Our strength lies in our diversity. With over 250 ethnic groups and an array of languages, Nigeria embodies a unique heritage that should be seen not as a dividing line but as a unifying force that propels us towards progress,” Mr. Mkpoutom said.

He stressed that as the nation embarks on another year, it was important for citizens to foster a sense of unity and shared purpose by embracing dialogue, understanding, and collaboration in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, addressing pressing issues like poverty, security, education, and healthcare requires collective effort and commitment from all Nigerians.

“This anniversary should serve as a reminder of the collective strength that lies in every citizen. Let us contribute positively to society and commit to building a prosperous, peaceful, and equitable nation,” he urged.

The NOA Director further appealed to Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians at large to honour the labours of past heroes while working diligently toward a brighter future for generations to come.

He prayed that Nigeria’s journey ahead would be “filled with unity, peace, and progress.”

