Nigeria @ 65: Archbishop urges political leaders to govern with compassion

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, Archbishop Dr Effa Emmanuel of the World Royal City Church has urged political leaders to govern with compassion, likening leadership to the sacred duty of parenting.

The charge came during his elevation ceremony to the rank of Archbishop, held in Abuja and powered by the International College of Bishops (ILCOM) alongside several Christian alliances.

Archbishop Emmanuel, who was last year consecrated as a bishop in the Philippines by the Association of Charismatic Philippine Bishops, described his new role as both a privilege and a weighty responsibility.

“An archbishop is basically a bishop over bishops. I have about 400 bishops under me, and this elevation is not about titles but about responsibility to uphold the truth of the gospel and provide supervision in the body of Christ,” he said.

He lamented the recklessness creeping into some churches, emphasizing that doctrines rooted in the Bible must take precedence over dogmas.

“Every church has its own dogma, but doctrines are Bible-based truths. The gospel is never old. The same good news that saved in the days of Abraham and Jesus is still good news today. The church must return to the truth of the Word of God,” Emmanuel noted.

Turning to national issues, the newly elevated Archbishop congratulated Nigeria on its 65th anniversary but urged leaders to embrace their roles as parents of the nation.

According to him, leadership should mirror the compassion and sacrifice of family life.

“If you won’t steal from your children, don’t steal from the nation. If you won’t allow your children to fight and destroy themselves, don’t allow the nation to be torn apart. A president is the father of Nigeria; a governor is the father of his state. Leadership must be compassionate, inclusive, and selfless,” he said.

Archbishop Emmanuel also charged ordinary Nigerians to contribute to national growth by excelling in their own spheres of influence.

“Things will never be perfect. But if you are a carpenter, be the best carpenter; if you are a shoemaker, be the best shoemaker. Don’t wait for the government to be perfect before you strive for excellence. If we all become our best in our little corners, Nigeria will be great,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Archbishop John Praise Daniel, Presiding Archbishop of Dominion Chapel International Churches and President for West Africa of the Association of Evangelicals in Africa, described Emmanuel’s elevation as a position for greater impact in both the church and the nation.

“The office of an archbishop is not just about a title, but about responsibility, order, and direction. With many bishops and apostles under him, Archbishop Emmanuel is now positioned to provide leadership and speak truth to power. This is an enablement to become a stronger voice in the nation and across the world,” Archbishop Daniel said.

He drew a parallel between Emmanuel’s elevation and Christ’s exaltation, saying: “Just as Jesus was exalted and given a name above all others, Archbishop Emmanuel is being elevated to represent Christ and become a voice of truth across nations.”

On Nigeria’s independence, Archbishop Daniel congratulated the country but called for urgent action to improve citizens’ welfare.

“We are not where we used to be, but we are not where we ought to be. Our leaders must sit up. Let the common man feel the impact of governance. There is too much hunger in the land, our roads are deplorable, and the standard of living is falling. The primary duty of government is the protection of lives and property and the provision of basic amenities. Leaders must do more,” he said.

The elevation of Archbishop Emmanuel comes at a symbolic time for the nation, as both church and state grapple with questions of truth, leadership, and accountability.

With his new role, Emmanuel pledged to continue championing the gospel, guiding the church, and challenging leaders to see their calling as an act of parenting, not power.