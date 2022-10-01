Nigeria @62:  Rivers Action Alliance guber candidate calls for election of credible candidates

By Amaechi Okonkwo- Port Harcourt
As Nigeria marks her 62nd Independence Anniversary, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance ( AA) Dr Dawari George, has urged the electorate in Rivers State to vote wisely by electing credible candidates into positions of authority in the forthcoming elections.
In his Goodwill Message to mark the event, Dr George noted that Rivers State has, in the sixty-two years of Nigeria’s existence as an independent nation, played a pivotal role in its economic development as a result of its vast natural resource endowment.
He, however, expressed concern over the high rate of poverty and unemployment in the state, saying that the robust development plan by the AA anchored on the “Peoples Vision” will change the narrative.
He enjoined the electorate to be more actively involved and vote in line with the current thinking which is to vote for candidates with competence, character and pedigree and not necessarily the party.
He affirmed that because “it’s morning again”, Nigeria and Rivers state, will be great again, despite the current challenges.

