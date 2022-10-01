YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Insecurity, Economic Downturn: Buhari’s Wife Begs Nigerians
WIFE of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has apologised to Nigerians over the security situation in the country in the last seven years and the prevailing economic situation which have made life difficult for Nigerians…….
The Only Route Left Is Printing Of Currency And Naira Will Become Worthless —Ex-SGF, Falae
In this interview by HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Olu Falae, speaks on 62 years of Nigeria as an independent country…..…
Abuja Court Voids Oyetola’s Nomination As Osun APC Governorship Candidate
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday declared as null and void actions taken by the defunct Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC)..…
Ansaru Terrorists Storm Kaduna Village, Kill Bandits
MEN of the fundamentalist militant organisation, Ansaru, on Thursday killed scores of bandits in Damari, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State..….
Nigeria @62: Rivers Action Alliance guber candidate calls for election of credible candidates