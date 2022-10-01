Nigeria @62: ‘Our leaders should correct their mistakes, make Nigeria better’

Today, 62 years ago, Nigeria got her independence from British colonialists and has since then been a free country. Some students of ADELAYO ACADEMY, Wakajaye Iyana Church, Ibadan, express their views about the country and its future.

Samuel Agboola, SSS 3

As young as I am, I have seen adults panic and grieve because of the present state of the country. Though Nigerians are delighted to withness the 62nd year of the counrty’s independence, it is unfortunate that it is still being celebrated in injustice, hunger and discomfort. With tears in my eyes and pain in my heart, I say Nigeria is not what I knew in the past and the situation presently has robbed her citizens of their smile but as the saying goes, ‘after darkness, comes light’. At the 70th independence anniversary, all I hope for is a country with new political system where justice will be given in due time. We will get there. I am not giving up on my country.

Fiyinfoluwa Adetoun, JSS 2

I wish to see Nigeria become a better country. A change of lifestyle from poverty is also my wish, as well as having a selfless president who will not care for himself only but more importantly the people he is ruling. Today, Nigeria’s appearance is not good enough as we have bad roads, insufficient basic amenities, insecurity, increase in crime rate, hunger, beggars and the like where we ought to be enjoying the benefits of independence. One of the ways to celebrate the 62nd independence anniversary is to organise programmes that will educate children on healthy lifestyle with talks on ‘Dangers of drug abuse,’.

Atewo-Ope Akinpelu, JSS 3

As a young Nigerian, I have had pleasant and unpleasant experiences caused by bad leadership with unfulfilled promises. However, in the next eight years, I see Nigeria flourishing.

Our leaders should reduce crime rate; fix bad roads; ensure adherence to the nation’s constitution; offer free education to poor individuals; provide healthcare services for individuals and provide social amenities.

Aishat Abdul-Fatai, JSS 2

My view is that Nigeria is not in her best state at the moment. I have heard news that some developed and developing countries have placed a ban on Nigerians from entering their countries because of unpleasant happenings in the country and by some Nigerians residing outside the country. In spite of her fate now, by the time Nigeria will clock 70, I wish it would have become a crime-free and corruption-free country. Everyone should by then stand by the truth, no buying of votes; instead, everyone should vote their conscience.

Oluwatimileyin Ogundare, S.S.S 1

My view on Nigeria at 62 is that in spite of all odds, this country has achieved some great things. But insecurity and corruption need urgent solution because Nigerians are suffering. On October 1, 2030, Nigeria will celebrate 70 years of independence. 70 represents a milestone. As for Nigeria at that age, the first achivement for her should be promotion of science. If Nigeria can have great scientists in the next eight years, she will then be most people’s dream country. This can only be achieved through education. With sound education, young minds will be able to showcase their innovations to the world.





Goodness Ademola, JSS 2

Nigeria would have been a better place for all but for selfish interest of our leaders. We are not enjoying the benefits of independence. The only thing Nigeria needs now at 62 is great leaders. At 70, I desire an improved educational sector where children will no longer have to hawk goods on the streets; public schools should be in good learning environment; good leaders that will manage our natural resources. Nigeria has numerous natural resources like coal, limestone but there has been little or no efforts to put them into maximum use for the benefit of the citizens. Electricity should by then not be among the country’s problems.

Sururat Lawal, S.S.S 1

Nigeria at 62 is something everyone should be proud of. I pray our leaders will realise their mistakes and work on how to do things better. I pray that this new age will bring about a positive change in every citizen, a year that will usher in blessings for all of us in Jesus’ name. Looking at the future, everyone wants a better country but are you putting in your best in making it your dream country? In eight years, Nigeria will be 70 years. By then, I wish we will all be given chance to speak our mind; a time when both leaders and followers will enjoy equal right. I hope to see graduates being employed and the trouble of unemplyment which has birthed armed robbery would be a thing of the past.

Abdul-Fatai Olanrewaju, SSS 2

Nigerians were happy they gained freedom from the colonial masters 62 years ago. As the giant of Africa, Nigeria should have been the most industrialised among her peers but it is not. Yet, I am proud to be a Nigerian. I wish for a Nigeria that is developed that caters for the welfare of her citizens; a Nigeria where bribery doesn’t determine your emergence as a leader at any level, but intellect. Insecurity, inflation should be a thing of the past by the time we will be celebrating Nigeria at 70.

Also, electricity should by then not be among the country’s problems instead 24/7 power supply.

