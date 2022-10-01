Nigeria @62: Nigeria deserves the best ― A’Ibom Labour Party Reps Candidate

The House of Representatives candidate for Uyo Federal Constituency under the platform of The Labour Party, Mr Ubongabasi Osom, has congratulated Nigerians as the country marks her 62nd Independence Anniversary today.

This is even as he said that Nigeria as well as Nigerians deserve the best in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Mr Ubong made the assertion today as he joined the nationwide ‘Obidient Movement’ one-million match for the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Capital.

He added that his administration as the member representing Uyo/Ibesikpo Asutan/ Nsit Atai and Uruan in the National Assembly will see to a different approach to governance and be people-centred in order to bring effective representation to the people of the area.

“As Nigeria marks its 62nd Independence Anniversary today, let me congratulate and celebrate the glory of free Nigeria and uphold the pride and honour of being a Nigerian.

“May the Nigerian green flag always fly high. May the pride and glory of being Nigerians remain in our hearts.

“I strongly believe that Nigeria and Nigerians deserve the best come 2023.

“This can be possible if we make the right choice by voting the right candidate to lead us to our deserving land,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity, Economic Downturn: Buhari’s Wife Begs Nigerians

WIFE of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has apologised to Nigerians over the security situation in the country in the last seven years and the prevailing economic situation which have made life difficult for Nigerians…….

The Only Route Left Is Printing Of Currency And Naira Will Become Worthless —Ex-SGF, Falae

In this interview by HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Olu Falae, speaks on 62 years of Nigeria as an independent country…..…





Abuja Court Voids Oyetola’s Nomination As Osun APC Governorship Candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday declared as null and void actions taken by the defunct Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC)..…

Ansaru Terrorists Storm Kaduna Village, Kill Bandits

MEN of the fundamentalist militant organisation, Ansaru, on Thursday killed scores of bandits in Damari, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State..….

Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Nwajiuba, Takes Tinubu To Court Over Certificates

Nigeria @62: Nigeria deserves the best ― A’Ibom Labour Party Reps Candidate