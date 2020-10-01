Nigeria @60: Work together to build Nigeria ― NIDCOM boss

The Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri Erewa, on Thursday, appealed to Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora to work together and support the Federal Government with a view to building a nation of our dreams.

In her message to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary, the NIDCOM boss stated that Nigeria challenges are not insurmountable, hence the need for all Nigerians, irrespective of their social, tribe or political inclinations to come together and build a nation of their choice.

According to her: “Yes at 60, we may say we are not where we should be as a nation but we are moving on. We are moving on gradually and progressively. We are moving on with a President who is building a foundation that cannot be broken or shaken.

“In these 60 years, what is the role of Nigerians in the diaspora to the progress and development of our dear country Nigeria?

With the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, an agency placed specifically for the Nigerians in the diaspora, we have no more excuses.

“Are there challenges, absolutely! But nobody can do it but ourselves as Nigerians.

“As Mother Theresa once said: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples”.

“Let us throw our pebbles in the river and create ripples. Throw your own pebble in the river and create a possible ripple. Nigeria needs you and you need Nigeria as well. It is a symbiotic relationship.” She explained.

NIDCOM boss then admonished Nigerians in the diaspora, in particular, to work together so as to build a beautiful and great country of ours.

