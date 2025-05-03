Nigerdock achieves 17 million man-hour without LTI

…acknowledges employees’ commitment to safety

Nigerdock, Nigeria’s leading maritime and logistics company and operator of the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone, announced over the weekend the achievement of 17 million man-hours without any Lost Time Injuries (LTI).

This was disclosed during a town hall meeting held to commemorate the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Nigerdock’s General Manager, Operations, Simon Husband, thanked the company’s workers for their diligence, operational excellence, and adherence to safety protocols.

According to Husband, “We are immensely proud of our team for their diligence, operational excellence, and adherence to safety protocols.

ALSO READ: CBN posts N165bn surplus in 2024 financial year

“This is a remarkable accomplishment and a reflection of our collective efforts to ensure no one gets hurt at work.”

Also speaking, Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) Manager, Joseph Adejo, added, “Safety is not just a priority but a core facet embedded across our operations and offices.

“As a global-facing organisation, we have consistently marked the World Day for Safety and Health at Work as part of our alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the International Labour Organisation’s standards.”

Nigerdock has a legacy of implementing robust safety compliance measures and has been recognised with numerous industry accolades for its outstanding commitment to safety.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed annually around the globe to emphasise the importance of preventing workplace accidents and promoting a safe and healthy work environment.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE