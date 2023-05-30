Niger State Governor, Hon Mohammed Umar Bago has explained that under his administration all Vice Chairmen and Secretary positions of the 25 Local Government Areas will be occupied by women in the state.

Governor Bago stated this in his inaugural speech after he was sworn in as the sixth democratically elected Governor of Niger State by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Halima Ibrahim in Minna.

Additionally, the newly sworn-in governor stated further that 90percent of the appointments of members of his cabinet are to be given to the youths in his renewed hope of developing the state and reintroducing the Ward Development Project of erstwhile governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu to take development to the grassroots level of the state.

He thereby emphasized that tackling insecurity and provision of the welfare of citizens is the primary purpose of any government and they will do everything possible within their powers through collaboration with security agencies both at the national level and beyond to succeed.

On power, Mohammed Bago assured Nigerlites of a constant supply of electricity, highlighting that the fact that Niger state is housing four Hydro Power Dams that is supplying electricity to Nigeria, that they must have power 24 hours daily every week under his stewardship as Governor in the state.

The new Niger state Governor who was sworn in in conjunction with his Deputy Comrade Yakubu Garba however assured Nigerlites that the two of them will exhibit a high level of transparency and accountability in the management of the resources entrusted to their hands in order to move the state forward.

