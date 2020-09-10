Niger uncovers over 1,000 unqualified teachers in state primary schools

More than 1,000 unqualified teachers have been uncovered by Niger State government in its payroll who could neither read nor write in the public primary schools across the state.

This discovery was said to have been made during the teachers and non-teaching staff screening exercise carried out across public primary schools by the staff audit committee set up by the State Universal Basic Education Board( SUBEB) recently in Minna, the state capital.

The Executive Chairman, SUBEB, Dr. Isa Adamu had constituted the committee in June this year to unravel unqualified teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as establishing the exact number of personnel in its payroll.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Central staff Audit Committee, Alhaji Ayuba Usman Katako, explained that out of over 29, 000 only a little above 26, 000 teachers participated in the screening exercise.

He, however, added that about 50 per cent of those with issues of certificate racketeering were class teachers.

