Niger uncovers over 1,000 unqualified teachers in state primary schools
More than 1,000 unqualified teachers have been uncovered by Niger State government in its payroll who could neither read nor write in the public primary schools across the state.
This discovery was said to have been made during the teachers and non-teaching staff screening exercise carried out across public primary schools by the staff audit committee set up by the State Universal Basic Education Board( SUBEB) recently in Minna, the state capital.
ALSO READ: 24-yr-old lady arraigned for false rape allegations against Twitter influencer
The Executive Chairman, SUBEB, Dr. Isa Adamu had constituted the committee in June this year to unravel unqualified teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as establishing the exact number of personnel in its payroll.
Presenting the report, Chairman of the Central staff Audit Committee, Alhaji Ayuba Usman Katako, explained that out of over 29, 000 only a little above 26, 000 teachers participated in the screening exercise.
He, however, added that about 50 per cent of those with issues of certificate racketeering were class teachers.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…
COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi
In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…
Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com