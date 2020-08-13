Niger to get special army camp to fight bandits ― Governor

The Nigerian Army is to establish a special camp around the troubled areas with insecurity in Niger State.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this when he went on an assessment tour of the Special Army Super Camp 4 in Faskari, Katsina State in conjunction with his Kaduna State counterpart, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai. The duo was received by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

The Special Army Camp 4, which is an Army operation, code-named “Sahel Sanity” was recently established to deal with security issues in the North-Western states and Niger state in the North-Central region.

Governor Sani Bello said that forests in Niger State share boundaries with North-Western states and as a result, have suffered a similar fate, hence the need for such special camp. He is optimistic that will bring an end to the security challenges in the region.

“I am also made to understand that more camps are coming up, one in Niger state which I believe will go a long way towards addressing these challenges,” he said.

The governor assured that with such camps in place, the environment will be secure and safe for the inhabitants, thereby making life and farming activities return to normal as those most affected are rural dwellers.

Following the brief they received on the successes recorded by the Super Camp 4, Governor Bello said this has boosted the confidence of the people in the areas as reflected in the agricultural activities going on in the areas.

Both governors commended President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up the special camps. They also applauded the efforts of the chief of army staff, officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their resilience in bringing succour to the local communities.

The governors, however, reaffirmed their belief that the military will win over the criminal elements.

The governors also condoled with the Army and families of those who lost their lives in the fight to restore safety in the country.

