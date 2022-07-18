Niger to deworm 16,700 children, sanction those jeopardising healthcare programmes

The Niger State Government has threatened to sanction anyone found jeopardising any of its health care programmes, the wife of the governor, Dr Amina Sani Bello disclosed in Minna on Monday.

This is just as the government in collaboration with a private medical firm, Biomedical Nigeria Limited, is to deworm not less than 16,700 children aged between two and five years before the end of this year.

Bello said at the flag off the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week in Minna, the state capital on Monday that the government is committed to implementing all its health care delivery programmes and will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone that tried to compromise the programmes.

“The government will not allow any individual or group of persons jeopardise the health and wellbeing of our people as appropriate mechanism of the law will be applied to culprits.

“Niger state will continue on the path of growth and development in a disease free environment to safeguard the healthcare needs of the people,” she assured.

The governor’s wife however expressed the belief that with the flag off of the programme and its momentum “vaccine-preventable diseases will be eradicated in the state in the near future” and urged everyone to embrace the culture of encouraging women to go for the ante-natal care and routine immunisation.

The Regional Sales Coordinator, Northern Nigeria of Biomedical Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr Adams Abdullahi Danjuma, said the firm is collaborating with the state government to deworm no fewer than about 16,700 children in the state out of the 450,000 that will be dewormed across the country.

Danjuma noted that the partnership was geared towards improving the children nutritional intake for better health and growth while commending the state government for the collaboration in insuring the betterment of the society.

