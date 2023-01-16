Niger State Government seeks support for Ex Military officers

“We cannot solve all their problems, but we must support them, and we have been trying our best”

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has reiterated the commitment of the state government to the welfare and maintenance of the ex-Military personnel and wives of the fallen heroes in appreciation of the gallantry and sacrifices made to keep Nigeria at peace.

Governor Sani Bello stated this at the 2023 annual Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the permanent Cenotaph, 123 Quarters in Minna.

“It’s a must that they are properly taken care of. As a government, we have tried to see how we can support them. We cannot solve all their problems, but we must support them, and we have been trying our best,” the Governor added.

Governor Sani Bello further noted that the state government has and will continue to enrol wives of the fallen heroes into skills acquisition programmes to make them self-reliant with sustainable means of livelihood.

The Wreath laying ceremony was performed by the Governor, in conjunction with the Speaker House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse as represented by Member representing Paikoro Constituency, Hon. Suleiman Gambo Rabiu, the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik and the State Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar III as represented by Etsu Again, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu.

Others who laid the Wreath were Heads of Security Agencies in the State including the Commander TRADOC NA represented by Major General S. Ibrahim; Commander 31Artilery Brigade – Major General Y. Yahaya; Commander 013QRF NAF – Air Commodore I. Ayo, Police Commissioner Niger State Command, CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, Chairman Nigeria Legion, Alhaji M.A Ahmed and representative of Widows of the Fallen Heroes, Hajiya Hadiza Tamba.

Highlights of the event were the release of Pigeons signifying freedom and peace of the Nation, Gun salutes, and Reveille (paying last respect in honour of the fallen heroes).

The Governor later exchanged pleasantries with the ex-servicemen and widows of the fallen heroes.