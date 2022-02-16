Niger South will produce next governor, says Niger PDP

Niger State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has promised that its next gubernatorial candidate will emerge from the Niger South Senatorial district in order to ensure that the zoning formula is intact.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the party, Barrister Tanko Beji stated this on Wednesday at the Niger south expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Bida, while assuring that the PDP will regain its position as the ruling party in the state to restore the past glory.

In her response, the leader of the party in the state, Senator Zaynab Kure who led the PDP to storm Niger south senatorial district otherwise known as Zone A, area of the state in what appears to be a show of brinkmanship to Bida assured party faithfuls that the PDP is fully prepared to regain its former position.

According to her “with the spate of insecurity, poor infrastructure across the state and the general spate of despair, we have no other option than to rescue our state and regain our place.

“We will all join hands together and achieve victory and ensure PDP wins all elections henceforth,” she declared.

Speaking separately, a former Deputy Governor in the state, Dr Shem Zagbayi Nuhu and a former Minister, Hon. Tanko Achituwo lamented the backwardness and poverty level the state has been plunged into, saying “we will ensure victory for the party at all levels from the local level to the Presidency.”

The meeting had party faithfuls drawn from the eight Local Government Areas in the Zone which include Lapai, Agaie, Katcha, Bida, Gbako, Lavun, Mokwa and Edati Local Government respectively.

Others at the meeting are former Ministers A.H Gimba and Abubakar A. Tanko, former Speakers of the State House of Assembly, Idris Ndako Kpaki, Ma’ali and Gamunu, former PDP National Financial Secretary, Hon. Abdullahi Maibasira.

