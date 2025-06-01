Niger South: Senator Ndalikali distributes modern farm inputs to constituents

The Senator representing Niger South, in the National Assembly Abuja, Senator Peter Ndalikali Jiya, has distributed mechanised farming tools and inputs to local farmers in the senatorial district.

The distribution was the highlight of a training session he organized for over 200 local farmers drawn from the eighth local government areas in the senatorial district.

During the training, which focused on the use of modern agricultural tools and best practices, the Senator re-emphasized the importance of agriculture and the need for farmers to adopt innovative practices that increase productivity, and ultimately boost food security in the region and the country at large.

Senator Jiya also restated his commitment to the advancement of agriculture in the zone, saying its potentials alone, if properly harnessed, could address the economic challenges bedeviling the country.

The items distributed include more than 100 spraying machines, power tiller machines, seed planting machines as well as herbicides, pesticides, and others.

Recall that the Senator earlier distributed five trucks of fertilizers to his constituents, and also empowered 80 women and youths in poultry and fish farming.

The senator assured the people of Niger South of more support, including additional fertilizer distributions during the dry season farming.

He noted that increased food production would help stabilize food prices, thereby improving the purchasing power of Nigerians.

The senator’s initiatives have been well-received by the community, with many farmers expressing gratitude for the support.

