Niger: Shiroro communities demand justice, compensation for Zungeru dam project

The Shabazhe Youth Movement has called on the Federal Government to pay compensation to communities affected by the construction of the 700 MW Zungeru Hydro-Electric Power Dam in Niger State.

The Chairman of the Movement, Zubairu Umaru Jiko, made the call during a press briefing in Minna, saying that over 90 percent of the communities affected by the dam are in Shiroro Local Government Area.

“The people of Shiroro, who gave up their ancestral homes for the construction of the dam, have been crying out for their rights as host communities,” Jiko said.

He listed the affected communities, including Washa Lawo, Zauna Lawo, Maje Lawo, and Jadindi Lawo, among others.

Jiko explained that the assessment of crops and economic trees was carried out in 2013, but payment of compensation had yet to be concluded 12 years later.

“Our people were assessed in 2013, and the construction of the dam has rendered some of them homeless, jobless, and landless,” he added.

He accused the Federal Government of failing to fulfill its promises, despite a court judgment delivered on June 16, 2016.

“We demand immediate payment of all pending compensation, particularly with respect to the 2013 report.”

The movement also demanded immediate action from the Federal Government on the issue of 71 newly affected communities and payment of compensation with respect to the 35 acquired new resettlement sites.

He mentioned the names of the communities, which include Washa Lawo, Zauna Lawo, Maje Lawo, Jadindi Lawo, Jadindi Fulani Lawo, Ung. Tukura Wada Lawo, Fulani Tudun Wada, Maidaro, Damidami, Ang. Kaje, Zauna Kaje, Shirya, Fulani Shirya I, Fulani Shirya J.

Other affected communities are Kpashegba, Ikpashegba II, Ese, Kurumin Kwoci, Gwanda Kwoci, Gwanda, Ung. Goggo, Fulani Goggo, Chewu, Ung. Umaru Boka, Gbagala, Pakojiy, Dagbanubwa, Fulani Pabeye, Lungu, Kafa I & II, Ung. Galadima, Ashape (Gugie), Ung. Garde (Ugle), Asha Papa, Gbomalikici, Wochi, Alewa, Gbayidna, Musagbe, Gbayinka, Sabon Gida Gijiwa, Pmafa, and Palilla.

Also included are Dagbanubwa, Shimpkma, Yashipkpe, Tuntumi, Mawy, Jita Fulani, Luma Shata, Kwayipi, Buko Kawu, Ung. Fulani Kwapyi, Garatu Shata, Fulani Garatu Shata Tawali, Diyepe, Zhidnayi Tawali, Gbawa Diyepe, Ung. Dalhatu, Wanbadna, Kabudna, Kubidnapa Wono, Kashani, Magami Gungu, Urshani, Ung. Mayaki, Old Yindna Settlement, New Yindna Settlement, and Yindna Fulani.

Jiko, however, warned that the movement would take legal action if the Federal Government failed to meet their demands within 14 days.

“We will instruct our attorneys to commence contempt proceedings against the Federal Government for disobedience to the court judgment,” Jiko said.

He appealed to the Federal Government to take urgent action to address the grievances of the affected communities.

“We are committed to a peaceful resolution of this issue, but we will not hesitate to take legal action to protect the rights of our people,” Jiko maintained.

