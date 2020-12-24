Niger seeks support of development partners on education

THE Niger State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, has appealed to development partners to support the state government in addressing some of the enormous challenges bedeviling the education sector in the state.

Salihu said this during the national dissemination and the launching of the 2020 Nigeria Education Data Survey (NEDS) report organised by the National Population Commission (NPC), in Minna, the state capital.

She noted that the launching of the 2020 NEDS report came at a time the ministry was strategising to bridge the gap in the education sector in the state.

She commended NPC, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBE) and the World Bank for their support in the successful conduct of NEDS, assuring them that the ministry would pursue the recommendation of the report to achieve UBEC and Education for all (EFA) goals.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said the government placed premium on the development of education.

Ahmed Matane, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Economic Affairs, said the Education Data Survey (EDS) would go a long way in facilitating full development of the education sector in the state.

Earlier, the National Chairman of NPC, Nasir Isa kwarra, represented by the state Director of the Commission, Uthman Baba, said, “the objective of the Education Data Survey (EDS) was to come up with Data that will produce indicators to verify the reduction in the number of out-of- school children and improved literacy in BESDA’s 17 focus states, to provide data on the schooling status of Nigerian School-age children, by sex and age, among others.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…