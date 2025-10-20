Niger: Road traffic clashes claimed 46 lives in 2024 — Sector Commander

No fewer than 46 lives were lost to road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Niger State in 2024, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Sector Commander, Hajiya Aishetu Saadu, disclosed this on Monday in Minna while inaugurating the 2025 Ember Months Campaign in the state.

She said the statistics were contained in the state’s 2024 Operation Zero Crash, adding that 205 persons were also injured.

He further stated that, “Also, 432 victims were involved out of 47 reported cases of road crashes.”

Saadu said the major causes of these crashes included excessive speeding, mixed and overloading of persons, animals and goods, route violation and wrongful overtaking, noting that driver behaviour was a fundamental element in determining highway safety.

The sector commander said the campaign, themed “Take Responsibility For Your Safety: Stop Obstructed Driving,” was aimed at encouraging safer road use among motorists.

According to her, “The theme reinforces the view that human factors are one of the major causes of road crashes. It also draws attention to the fact that drivers are largely responsible for crashes on the highways.”

She explained that the choice of the theme was “deliberate and well thought-out. It was carefully chosen by the National Headquarters to address road traffic infringements by drivers who are largely responsible for the previous crash records.”

Saadu further listed common violations to include seat belt and speed limit violations, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, among others.

“To achieve the desired outcome of the campaign,” she said, “the command has planned some actions that include the deployment of personnel and Special Marshalls across major highways in the state.”

She added that the FRSC would also be conducting statewide motor park rallies to raise awareness among motorists, alongside routine enforcement operations, mobile courts, and stop-over exercises.

Saadu commended the Niger State Government, sister agencies, the media, and the public for their sustained support to the corps, urging all road users to “follow traffic rules as well as be their brother’s keeper.”

(NAN)

