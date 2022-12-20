Niger REC urges registered voters to collect PVCs

The Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger state, Alhaji Ahmed Ishau Garki has called registered voters in the state to collect their Permanent Voters Cards(PVCs) in order to exercise their civic duty in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The REC stated this on Tuesday during an interactive session with some newsmen in his office at the state headquarters of the Commission in Minna, the state capital, adding that the PVCs have been given to all electoral officers at the local government levels across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Garki noted that “as of 2nd December 2022 INEC had given out 2,256,560 PVCs so far out of the 2,545,895 PVCs printed and sent to us for distribution/ collections in Niger state from the National headquarters of the commission in Abuja and it was remaining a balance of about 289,335 PVCs yet to be collected as at the aforementioned date.”

He explained that the PVCs distribution was between 12th December 2022 and 22nd January 2023, stressing that people who were yet to collect their PVCs , can collect their PVCs from the Local Government Areas(LGAs).

He has also disclosed that some important items needed by the commission in the state for the successful conduct of next year’s elections, especially in Niger state such as liquid gum, ink pads, sleeping mats, voting cubicles, and ballot boxes, among others required by his office in the state have been received in preparation for the forthcoming general elections in the country.

