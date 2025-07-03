Niger: Police recover 50 live anti-aircraft ammunition abandoned by fleeing bandits

Niger Police Command has recovered 50 rounds of live anti-aircraft ammunition allegedly abandoned by fleeing bandits following heavy bombardment from the military in Sulupawa village via Rijau to Kumbashi and Kakihum areas of Mariga local government area of Niger.

This was contained in a press statement confirming the development, by the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to Journalists on Thursday in Minna saying that the police received a report on 25th June, 2025 at about 9 am that suspected bandits attacked Watari village via Rijau and its environs.

ALSO READ: Truck carrying cement kills Police inspector in Ogun

According to him, the gunmen also rustled an unconfirmed number of cattle, however, a subsequent air bombardment from Sulupawa village via Rijau to Kumbashi and Kakihum areas of Mariga LGA by the military was said to have left the hoodlums in disarray with casualties.

Abiodun noted that during a follow-up assessment of the operation, the Police operatives of Rijau Division, in conjunction with vigilante members we’re said to have recovered fifty (50) rounds of anti-aircraft live ammunition, allegedly abandoned by the bandits at Biyemu forest on 28th June, 2025 as a result of the bombardment.

Furthermore, the PPRO, also revealed that a security assessment and investigation into the issue is ongoing to fortify the area against reoccurrence.

The statement further said that tactical teams are still being maintained at strategic locations for security coverage.