Niger: Police, ICPC synergise to fight corruption, other unethical practices

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman has restated commitment to work with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to fight corruption and other unethical practices in Niger.

CP Elleman stated this when he received the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Kennedy Ebhotemen, on courtesy visit in his office at the State Police Headquarters, Minna on Thursday.

The RAC Commissioner, stated that the ICPC is saddled with the responsibility of fighting against corruption, through enforcement, prevention and public enlightenment.

He asserted that the visit was meant to familiarise, collaborate, build capacity and seek for requisite synergy to fight corruption and other unethical practices in Niger.

He noted the need for intelligence sharing to carry out the task, as well as inter-agency training on anti-corruption crusades to sanitise the system. He said he visited to strengthen the existing relationships between the agencies.

The CP assured the RACC of maximum cooperation and collaboration.

He affirmed that training on both sides is very important for better service delivery and appreciated the preventive measures adopted by the agency to place the public on the right mindset against corruption.

He reassured the ICPC of the Police readiness to assist on enforcement and other areas of responsibility.

