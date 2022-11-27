Niger Police debunk report of attack on military checkpoint at Zuma Rock

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Niger Police debunk report of attack on military checkpoint at Zuma Rock, Niger CAN describes , Police invite two over forgery following petition written against Niger revenue board boss, Desk officers Niger Christian ,Niger electoral body presents certificates of return to 24 chairmen-elect, Two vigilantes killed, two injured as joint task team repels bandits' attacks in Niger, NEMA distributes relief , Niger govt earmarks , Niger govt reiterates commitment, Nationale weapons Niger Police,AEDC disconnects Niger Govt House, Niger police arrest impostor with military gear, Police arrest two for allegedly kidnapping, killing 13-year-old boy in Niger, Ali Kachalla terrorist group, of, Shiroro, Niger's mining site attacks, Niger's mining site attacks ,Niger's mining site attacks , Bandits abduct four Chinese nationals, Tractors Niger ,Soldier allegedly shoots fuel attendant to death in Niger, Niger association mining IGR, Niger Govt clamps down

Niger State Police Command has refuted a social media report of an attack on a military checkpoint at Zuma Rock, in Suleja, LGA.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, over the weekend in Minna said “the report is false, untrue and it only exists in the figment of the imagination of mischief-makers whose intention is to cause panic in the public domain by originating such a report.”

Abiodun who further stated that part of the fake report stated that there was a massive influx of bandits into Niger State through Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna State stressed: “The indices which indicated that such report is fake is the part that stated that 24 hours curfew has been placed in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

He said: “It is pertinent to state that no curfew of any kind is imposed in Kagara, there was no report of such emanating from DPO/DSS in Rafi LGA and there was equally no report of bandits attack at Zuma Rock, Suleja.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele Ayodeji, has urged members of the public to disregard such a fabricated report and continue to go about their lawful business without fear of intimidation, molestation, or any form of attack.

Ogundele assured that “the Police and other security agencies in the state are working assiduously towards ensuring a guaranteed secured environment.”

He stated further that the Police Command in Niger State is not privy to the modus operandi of bandits as regards reprisals due to some successes recorded against the hoodlums during their recent escapades in the state.


While urging the people of Niger State to equally continue to support the Police and other security agencies with accurate information for prompt intervention, the Commissioner of Police mentioned that strategies have been put in place to curtail any movement by bandits or hoodlums across the state.

You might also like
Latest News

Motorists lament as petrol sells for N240 per litre in Ibadan

Latest News

Kwankaso has pedigree to end insecurity in Nigeria, says NNPP leader, Olopoeniyan

Latest News

Gaffes: Replace Tinubu to avoid further embarrassment, Atiku’s camp tells APC

Latest News

Adeleke’s inauguration: Today marks era of new beginning — Ataoja

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More