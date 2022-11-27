Niger Police debunk report of attack on military checkpoint at Zuma Rock

Niger State Police Command has refuted a social media report of an attack on a military checkpoint at Zuma Rock, in Suleja, LGA.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, over the weekend in Minna said “the report is false, untrue and it only exists in the figment of the imagination of mischief-makers whose intention is to cause panic in the public domain by originating such a report.”

Abiodun who further stated that part of the fake report stated that there was a massive influx of bandits into Niger State through Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna State stressed: “The indices which indicated that such report is fake is the part that stated that 24 hours curfew has been placed in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) in the state.

He said: “It is pertinent to state that no curfew of any kind is imposed in Kagara, there was no report of such emanating from DPO/DSS in Rafi LGA and there was equally no report of bandits attack at Zuma Rock, Suleja.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele Ayodeji, has urged members of the public to disregard such a fabricated report and continue to go about their lawful business without fear of intimidation, molestation, or any form of attack.

Ogundele assured that “the Police and other security agencies in the state are working assiduously towards ensuring a guaranteed secured environment.”

He stated further that the Police Command in Niger State is not privy to the modus operandi of bandits as regards reprisals due to some successes recorded against the hoodlums during their recent escapades in the state.





While urging the people of Niger State to equally continue to support the Police and other security agencies with accurate information for prompt intervention, the Commissioner of Police mentioned that strategies have been put in place to curtail any movement by bandits or hoodlums across the state.