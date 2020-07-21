 Niger police arrest 46-year old man for cruelty on 15 children

Niger State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 46- year old man, one Umar Ahmed ‘m’ of Anguwan Gwari in Suleja local government area of the state, over allegation of keeping about 15 children in a dehumanizing condition in the guise of Almajiri school.

This was contained in a Crime Bulletin issued and made available to newsmen by the Spokesmen of the state Police Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun on Tuesday in Minna the state capital.

The release reads in parts that “On 18/07/2020 at about 1400hrs, acting on reliable information received, Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested one Umar Ahmed aged 46yrs ‘m’ of Anguwan Gwari Suleja, for keeping about fifteen (15) children in a dehumanizing condition in the guise of Almajiri School.”

It added that the children who were of ages ranging between 2yrs-10yrs were rescued from the suspect’s house, and three chains were used to tie their legs were also recovered.

ASP, Wasiu Abiodun stated further that the under-aged victims had since been handed over to Niger state Child Rights Agency

Meanwhile, the state’s Police Command’s Image Maker (PPRO) said, “the case is still under investigation, and assured that the suspect will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded”.