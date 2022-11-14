Niger Police arrest 34-year-old, recover 47 wraps of Cannabis Sativa, hard drugs, gun

The Police in Niger State have announced the arrest of a suspect over the allegation of unlawful possession of Indian hemp, other hard drugs, and recovery of a locally made gun.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen on Monday in Minna, adding that the incident occurred on 01/11/2022 at about 12:00hrs following a tip-off by a concerned citizen.

The statement added that “Police Operatives attached to Bangi Division raided a shop of one Chinedu Makata aged 34yrs ‘m’ of Enugu State who is resident of Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area of the State.”

According to the statement, “During the raid, forty-seven (47) wraps of suspected Indian-hemp and some other suspected hard drugs were recovered from the shop.”

It stated further that in the process of effecting the arrest of the said shop owner, he was said to have pulled out a locally made gun and allegedly threatened to shoot the Police Operatives.

The suspect was however said to have been disarmed and arrested by the Police team, stressing that the suspect has been arraigned in court for prosecution.

