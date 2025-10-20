Niger: Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged dating scam

The Niger State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old boy, one Victor Ugwu, a resident of Easy Life Street, Kaduna Road, Niger State, over allegations of involvement in a dating scam and impersonating a woman.

Ugwu, who allegedly claimed to be working at a company in Kaduna, was said to have been sending pictures to his contacts on Facebook and TikTok to lure them into romantic relationships.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Wasi’u Abiodun, narrated that on October 16, 2025, at about 6:00 p.m., a patrol team attached to Maje Division, Suleja Local Government Area, while on routine patrol along Kaduna Road, intercepted the suspect during a public argument with one Peter of the same area.

Abiodun explained that Ugwu had been contacted by Peter, who wanted to meet a lady that Victor claimed to work with. Instead of introducing Peter to his colleague, the suspect allegedly chose to dress up as a woman, took self-pictures, and sent them to Peter via social media. He also reportedly requested money from Peter while pretending to be the lady in the pictures.

Upon further interrogation, Peter stated that within the past year, he had contacted Ugwu to link him up with the said lady, who was supposedly the suspect’s colleague.

The police spokesman further disclosed that during the investigation, a search was conducted in the suspect’s residence, where a wig and female clothing were recovered as exhibits.

