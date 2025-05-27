Niger parliamentarians endorse Gov Bago for second term

The Forum of Parliamentarians from Niger State has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and endorsed him for a second term in office.

The endorsement was made during a visit to the Government House in Minna, where the lawmakers praised the Governor’s visionary and inclusive governance.

The forum, comprising state and national parliamentarians from the 1st to 10th Assembly, commended Governor Bago’s developmental strides in the state.

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rtm Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, noted that the Governor’s administration has brought significant improvement across all sectors of the economy.

Governor Bago appreciated the lawmakers for their support, describing the legislative arm of government as crucial to building a better society.

He encouraged the forum’s leadership to have a robust system and promised to engage some of them in contributing to ward development projects and other developmental services.

The forum also conferred the Grand Patron title on Governor Bago, further solidifying their support for his leadership.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE