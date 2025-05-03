Niger NUJ felicitates with Mohammed Idris on 59th birthday

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, has felicitated with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, on his 59th birthday.

In a congratulatory message, the State Secretary of NUJ, Comrade Usman Chiji, said the celebrant has lived a life of fulfillment, courage, and renewed vigour aimed at enhancing the living standards of the people.

He extolled the virtues of Alhaji Idris Malagi, who is the Kaakaki Nupe, for living up to the expectations of the Bida Emirate, Niger State, and Nigeria as a whole.

ALSO READ:

Comrade Usman Chiji described the Minister of Information as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, public relations icon, and grassroots politician who has never distanced himself from the culture, religion, and dynamics of rural communities.

He explained that the recent execution of projects in his hometown, Malagi, clearly demonstrates his commitment to a bottom-up approach to development.

He recognized Alhaji Idris Malagi as a public officer who consistently identifies with the progress and challenges of the NUJ in Niger State through timely interventions.

According to the Union, since assuming office, Alhaji Mohammed has made concerted efforts to improve Nigeria’s international image through the revitalization of federal media organizations to function effectively.

While wishing Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi a happy birthday, the Union assured him of its continued collaboration and support to enable his success.

The Union also prayed to Allah to grant the celebrant more years of happiness, sound health, and wisdom as he steps into another year of service to Nigeria and beyond.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE