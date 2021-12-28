Niger NSCDC recovered N57m, received 1,578 cases in 2021 ― Commandant

Commandant, Niger State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Haruna Bala Zurmi, has said that the command received no fewer than 1,578 cases and recovered over N56.987 million in the outgoing year.

Zurmi stated this while briefing newsmen on his stewardship at the command in the past year, adding that the funds recovered were returned to their rightful owners after the completion of the investigation of the cases by the command.

He explained that the cases ranged from criminal breach of trust, theft, assault, trespass, burglary, debt, land disputes and others while civil cases were referred to the peace and conflict management unit for alternative disputes resolution.

Zurmi noted that the command had intercepted many vehicles loaded with vandalized public materials, stressing that it has resolved no fewer than 1,428 cases out of the 1,578 recorded, while 15 cases were prosecuted with eight convictions made, highlighting that 147 cases were pending, just as cases not in its mandate were transferred to the appropriate organizations.

He described the need for community participation in crimes and criminalities, saying people should desist from such criminal acts and give useful information to the security agencies in order to nip on the problems in the bud.

This is just as he assured on the need for effective and efficient service delivery by the command in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…