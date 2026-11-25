Newgate University, Minna, has introduced Bachelor of Science programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Community Health Sciences as part of efforts to align its academic programmes with emerging technology trends.

The Vice-Chancellor of Newgate university, Professor Sadiq Yusuf, disclosed this during the institution’s pre-convocation press briefing in Minna, Niger.

He explained that the introduction of the programmes was part of the university’s intellectual response to emerging opportunities and the growing demand for skilled human resources in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the new programmes represent deliberate investments in human capital development, particularly in areas considered essential to the country’s economic growth and development.

Yusuf further disclosed that a total of 397 students would graduate at the university’s forthcoming second convocation ceremony, comprising 228 graduates from classified degree programmes and 169 from two professional programmes that operate on a pass/fail basis.

He said, “We have also established two new programmes: Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Artificial Intelligence and Bachelor of Community Health Sciences.

“The Artificial Intelligence programme reflects our recognition of the transformative role of AI in science, technology, healthcare, business and virtually every sector of the economy.

“The Bachelor of Community Health Sciences programme demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the human resources required for primary healthcare delivery.

“It is important to clarify that the Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNS) and Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) programmes operate on a pass/fail basis and do not adopt the conventional classification of degrees into First Class, Second Class Upper, Second Class Lower and Third Class,” he added.