The Niger State Police Command has attributed the lack of equipment and heavy rubble, rather than security challenges, as responsible for hindering the rescue operation at the collapsed mining site in Galkogo village, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The command stated this in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Minna.

According to the statement, “On 3/6/2024 at about 13:25 hrs, there was a landslide on the African Minerals Mining site at Galadima District via Erena, Shiroro LGA, which trapped 20 persons from the site.”

Abiodun further stated that upon receipt of this incident, the Area Commander Shiroro, Officer in Charge of EOD-CBRN, DPO Shiroro Div, among other officers of the Command, along with vigilante members, were mobilised to the scene and made frantic efforts, through which six persons were rescued.

The rescue operation, according to the statement, had been delayed due to lack of equipment at the site and the heavy rubble from the rock, assuring that more equipment had been brought in to aid the rescue operation.

Additionally, the PPRO noted that on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, along with the Commissioner of Homeland Security and Commissioner of Minerals Resources, visited the scene, stressing that the engineer at the site confirmed that 20 persons were trapped under the rock but six persons have been rescued.

The statement thereby quoted the state Commissioner of Minerals Resources as having told the district head and the villagers that they came on behalf of the government, adding that the government was not happy about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police Boss, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, also reminded them that mining activities have been banned by the government in the state, but regrettably, people still engage in mining activities.

He, however, warned the community to desist from such acts.

