Niger LG polls: Gov Bago pledges support for APC candidate in Chanchaga

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has pledged his support for a former Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mustapha Jibrin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for Chanchaga local government council, in the forthcoming council elections.

The Governor made this promise during a courtesy visit from Jibrin and his team at the Niger State liaison office in Abuja, just as he congratulated Jibrin for securing the APC chairmanship ticket for the upcoming local council elections.

Bago, noted that it reflects Jibrin’s commitment, resilience, and perseverance.

He, however, reminded Jibrin of the complexities and challenges confronting Chanchaga local government Council, which include security issues, social problems, and sanitation concerns among others

The Governor expressed confidence that Jibrin is well-equipped to address these myriads of daunting challenges, believing that because of his wealth of experience and tenacity of purpose especially in his stewardship in public office, he would overcome the challenges.

The Governor encouraged Jibrin to think creatively about his plans for the council so that, once elected, he can begin implementing effective solutions immediately.

He expressed optimism that their decision to select Jibrin during the party primaries recently in the state as the APC’s consensus candidate for Chanchaga local Government Council, it will be viewed favorably by history.

Earlier, Jibrin expressed his appreciation to the Governor for his unflinching support in securing the consensus candidate position within the APC for Chanchaga local government council

He assured the Governor that he would foster unity in the council areas and support his efforts once elected.

Jibrin also stated that he has been actively engaging with key stakeholders both within and outside the party in Chanchaga and has reached out to those who contested against him during the primaries to promote peace and work towards the overall development of the council area.

He noted that no petitions were filed against him following his selection, which he interpreted as a sign of acceptance by the community.

Additionally, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and a member of the delegation, Alhaji Hadi Garkuwa Saidu, commended the Governor for his efforts to improve the state in virtually every sector since his assumption of office almost two years ago

He reaffirmed their support for the success of the Governor’s modest achievements, which he said has brought pride to the state.

