Niger judiciary sacks judge, registrar, 27 others over alleged financial impropriety, certificate racketeering

The Niger State Judicial Service Commission (NSJC) has dispensed with the services of a Sharia Court Judge and his Registrar over an allegedly fraudulent transaction in the sale of the estate of a client.

The commission, it was gathered, also sacked 27 other judicial staff over certificate racketeering.

The shariah court judge and his court registrar were alleged to have diverted N400million belonging to the family of late Minna-based businessman, Alhaji Labaran Kalgo to their personal pockets.

Nigerian Tribune further gathered that the money was the proceed of sales of the estates in Abuja and Minna, the Niger State capital, which was ordered to be sold by the family through court, and the money was to be shared by the heirs of the deceased businessman.

Son of the deceased, Alhaji Mustapha Labaran Kalgo had petitioned the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik over the sales of the estate.

Further checks revealed that upon the receipt of the petition, the chief judge constituted a seven-man committee headed by Justice Balkisu Gambo Yusuf to investigate the allegations raised in the petition which indicted the Shariah Court judge and the Registrar.

Consequently, speaking on the development, the Secretary of Niger State Judicial Service Commission (NJSC), Alhaji Abdulrahman Ahmed Garafini, stated that 27 of the judicial staff/employees were involved in certificate racketeering in their appointment.

