Niger, Jigawa launch Measles-Rubella vaccination campaigns

As part of renewed efforts to combat childhood diseases and safeguard future generations, Niger and Jigawa states have launched extensive Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaigns in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), GAVI, and other development partners.

In Niger State, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago officially endorsed the campaign, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving public health and ensuring that the MR vaccine is available in all healthcare facilities across the state. He emphasised the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, describing it as vital protection against measles and rubella.

Speaking at a media dialogue in Minna, the Incident Manager of the Niger State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Dr Fatima Ibrahim, said the MR vaccine marks a significant step in strengthening Nigeria’s public health system. She noted that the country was at a pivotal moment as it prepared to incorporate the vaccine into its national immunisation schedule.

“With the introduction of the Measles-Rubella vaccine, we now have an additional, powerful tool to combat these diseases and safeguard future generations,” she said.

Dr Ibrahim explained that the MR vaccine is safe, government-funded, and free for all eligible children aged between nine months and fourteen years. She further highlighted the crucial role of the media in sensitising the public and ensuring wide acceptance of the vaccine.

Similarly, the Chief of UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Dr Gerida Birukila, represented by UNICEF Health Specialist, Dr Ahmed Tsofo, called on journalists to use their platforms to promote accurate information about the campaign. According to Dr Birukila, “your voice can break down myths and misinformation. Your platforms can build trust in public health, and you can make vaccination not just a medical necessity but a parental duty and a community value proudly upheld.”

She urged the media to help mobilise parents, caregivers, and communities to view immunisation days not as routine, but as “moments of protection and demonstration of care,” while countering misinformation with factual and relatable messages.

In Jigawa State, preparations have also reached an advanced stage for the commencement of a similar vaccination drive targeting over 3.1 million children. The State Immunization Officer, Dr Shehu Ibrahim, disclosed during a media dialogue in Dutse that “a total of 3,186,521 children is targeted to be immunize during the exercise.”

He explained that the campaign, scheduled to run from 6th to 15th October across 288 wards in 27 local government areas, would cover children aged nine months to fourteen years. A total of 1,580 vaccination teams, each consisting of 11 members, have been mobilised for the programme.

Dr Ibrahim added that the exercise, organised by the Jigawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) in collaboration with UNICEF, would also include routine immunisation and polio vaccination. He revealed that “3,186,521 children targeted for Measles-Rubella whom were from 9 months to 14 years while in polio vaccination 1,517,319 children between 0-59 months as beneficiaries. 5,121 qualified health workers will work for the success of the program.”

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Kabiru Mustapha, said the media engagement was aimed at reducing child morbidity and mortality rates linked to preventable diseases. He urged journalists to support the campaign by encouraging parents to present their children for vaccination.

Dr Mustapha maintained that with collective effort and public participation, the state could record zero cases of measles and rubella infections, assuring full institutional support for the success of the campaign.

