Niger: Group petitions APC national chairman over alleged change of delegates list

A political group, Unity Mega Group in Niger State, has petitioned the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to call the party executives in the state to order over alleged change of delegates list for Chanchaga federal constituency’s House of Representatives primary election.

Chairman of the Group, Saidu Magaji, made the call during a press conference in Minna on Saturday, noting that the election to elect a candidate to represent Chanchaga Federal Constituency was not conducted on May 27, over alleged exchange of some delegates names.

Tribune Online gathered that the ticket of the party for the constituency is being contested between three aspirants; a former Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Mustapha Jibrin; Ambassador Nmaa Ahmed; and Adamu Abubakar.

Magaji, who was represented by Malam Balarabe Magaji, Vice Chairman of the Group, said that no APC primary election for House of Representatives in Chanchaga Federal constituency of Niger State took place on May 27.

“We want the National Chairman of our great Party and the world to know that there was no primary election in Chanchaga local government for fear that a particular aspirant will win the election.

“The hierarchy of APC in the state chapter of the Party’s office have been thrown into confusion and reduced to puppet used in implementing corrosive and toxic anti-masses agenda by insisting on bringing unpopular candidate hook, line, and sinker.





“We want to assure members of the public that those who become self-assumed Kingmakers in the State and Chanchaga will be disappointed by the masses at the general elections,” he said.

Magaji said that on May 27, delegates and party faithful were at the venue of the primary election from 8 am to 9 pm for the election, but no election was conducted.

He called on the National Chairman of the party to address the issue with immediate effect and direct the state’s party executives to obey the wishes of the masses for smooth running of the 2023 general elections.

He warned that if the issue was not addressed, the two aspirants would be forced to move to another party to contest and would be voted for by the masses in 2023 general election.

According to him, the group is calling on Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, member representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, Abuja, and winner of the Governorship Primaries on the platform of the party to stand up to ensure justice is done among the three aspirants .

“We want to reiterate that no miracle will give the party quantum of votes she polled in 2019, only credible and acceptable candidates will do that, electoral victory is a function of many factors,” he said.

He noted that every constituency in Nigeria is given strong nod to personalities to fly the flag of the party, but reverse is the case with Chanchaga Federal Constituency, urging the national chairman to without further delay and with immediate effect to save the party from self-assumed political Kingmakers in Chanchaga.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Niger: Group petitions APC national chairman over alleged change of delegates list

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Niger: Group petitions APC national chairman over alleged change of delegates list