Niger govt to synergise with UNRBDA to boost water, agricultural infrastructure

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has disclosed that the state government is ready to collaborate with the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority (UNRBDA) to improve water and agricultural infrastructure across the state.

The governor made this known while receiving the management team of the agency on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Minna.

Governor Bago stated that the collaboration is aimed at ensuring the state’s development goals are achieved, adding that Niger has positioned itself to pilot President Bola Tinubu’s agricultural revolution. He noted that the state remains committed to working closely with federal government agencies and parastatals to realise a better Niger State.

He also reassured the River Basin Authority of the state government’s commitment, saying it is working diligently with both federal and state legislators to secure increased funding for the authority to enable it to achieve its mandate.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: US to screen social media before granting student visas

In addition, the governor promised to address the issue of land encroachment on the agency’s property. He directed that details of the affected lands be forwarded to the State Surveyor General for proper assessment and resolution.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, Aliyu Tajudeen Abdullah, said the purpose of the visit was to brief the governor on the agency’s ongoing and planned activities in Niger State and to ensure alignment with the administration’s development priorities.

He highlighted some of the impactful projects across the state, including the construction and rehabilitation of dams and irrigation schemes, the construction of access roads, and the provision of farm machinery. He added that over ₦9 billion has been allocated to Niger State through the agency in the 2025 fiscal year.