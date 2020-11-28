Niger govt to sponsor education of children of slain vigilantes

Niger State government has promised to sponsor the education of the children of members of Niger State Chapter of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) who paid the supreme price in combating bandits to safeguard the society.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this in Kontagora when he interacted with officials and members of the Voluntary group.

The Governor, who commended the renewed efforts of the vigilantes in the state for taking the fight to the hideouts of the bandits in the forests said it was a right step in the right direction.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, however, decried how some people have turned themselves into criminal informants of bandits and emphasized the need for the criminal informants, sponsors and any other person caught aiding it to face the same fate as the bandits.

The Governor also directed that the data of those killed by the bandits should be profiled and forwarded to him through the Ministry of Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, adding that a census of all the vigilantes in the state should be carried out to enable government provide them with a stipend to further boost their morale.

The Governor who advised the vigilantes to channel their challenges through the Ministry of Local Government, assured that despite the bad economy, government will continue to support them as security of lives and property is paramount.

He said the sum of N260 million has been approved for the vigilantes noting that the provision of logistical support such as motorcycles, cars and firearms have become imperative, so as to equip them to be able to confront the armed bandits.

Vice-Chairman of Kontagora local Government Council, Aliyu Ibrahim Makiga, who doubles as the Chairman of Voluntary Organisation in Kontagora, appreciated the continued support of the state government which he said has assisted them with the wherewithal to confront the bandits.

Ibrahim Makiga told the Governor that they have also evolved new strategies of confronting the bandits, stressing that the group is getting maximum cooperation from the people stressing that the security outfit will not sit down and watch their livelihood taken away from them and the labour of their parents vanish in vain.

Chairmen of Kontagora, Rijau, Mashegu, Mariga and Magama, who were part of the interaction, pledged their full support and cooperation towards fighting banditry in their Local Government Areas.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE