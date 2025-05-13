Niger govt to revamp state-owned media houses

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has assured that his administration will ensure that the media organisations in the state are revamped.

The Governor made this known when he received the National executives of the Radio, Television, Theatre, and Art Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

“Power is critical, and we are doing all within our power to transition from the national grid to mini-grid”, he said.

He disclosed that the state government is currently doing a power audit of some state-owned media organisations to identify equipment that are power-consuming, with a view to transitioning them from the national grid to a mini-grid.

“We are going to make sure that Radio Niger and the Niger State Television are revamped and brought to light.

The Governor also expressed his administration’s commitment to partnering with the media to create better public awareness and understanding of its programmes and policies.

Speaking to newsmen, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, reiterated the commitment of the State Governor in collaborating with the media, adding that the revamping of media organisations in the state is apt and will allow for a wider reach and proper dissemination of information on government policies.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE