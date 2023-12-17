N

Niger State Government has said it will acquire N500 billion worth of agricultural equipment and implements intended to create over one million jobs.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago stated this during the presentation of land development and preparation equipment at the Brains and Hammers Rice City, Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Farm, Chakwa Community in Wushishi Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor, who re-echoed the importance of agriculture, said his administration will engage in public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements to realize the target of the Niger State Agricultural Revolution in line with President Buhari’s agenda for agricultural development and food security.

He said the state government was on the right track to establish the Niger State Strategic Food Reserve and protect land from encroachment.

He thereby used the forum to encourage youths to engage in agriculture, adding that the government will commence the disbursement of N250,000 each to youths and women to facilitate their farming activities.

The Managing Director of Brains and Hammers Green, Yakubu Aliyu, said the farm has, in the last six years of its existence, achieved tremendous success in agricultural development, pointing out that land development and preparation have been the bane of wealth creation.

He commended the governor’s commitment to agricultural development in the state and expressed optimism that his policies would improve the sector.

In their separate remarks, the Traditional Head of Wushishi, Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim Abubakar, the Chairman of Wushishi Local Government Council, Hon. Muhammad Kpoti Yelwa, and the Niger State Coordinator, USAID Feed the Future and Agricultural Extension Services, Desmond Umukoro, commended Governor Umaru Bago for his developmental strides and his efforts to involve the private sector to improve agriculture in the state.

The high point of the event was the inspection of different farm machinery by touring the rice irrigation fields and warehouse, including the processing units and animal husbandry.

