Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is to partner with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Niger state chapter to checkmate quackery among health professionals.

The governor stated this when he received the officials of the Association led by its Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mohammed on a courtesy visit at the Government House Minna.

Bello who decried the loss of lives due to the carelessness of medical practitioners said in a situation where a Doctor will be in a government pay role and still operate a private clinic also calls for concern.

“We’ve started a committee to look at this. Personally, I think it’s a practice that should be stopped. You either work for the government or you go and open your own private clinic because you cannot have divided attention, there will be a conflict of interest.

“We need to sit down, to address all these issues of quack Doctors and Doctors working with us and going to private clinics,” he posited.

On the issue of shortage of skilled manpower, the governor said it is something that grew over time, pointing out that his administration has done a lot in that regard by employing over 30 consultants in the state which hitherto had about three.

He directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi to liaise with Head of Service Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, with a view to addressing the issue of delay in promotion and huge tax burden as raised by the Association.

The governor said he will consider some of their demands and make efforts towards addressing them while assuring them of his administration's continuous support.





Earlier, leader of the delegation and Chairman, NMA, Niger State Chapter, Dr Yusuf Mohammed said their visit was for the officials to familiarise themselves with the Governor and seek support for the success of their two years tenure.

Mohammed highlighted the vision, aims and objectives of the Association to include having a formidable professional body that would foster effective and efficient healthcare delivery, ensure medical and dental practitioners are licensed, and assist the government and people of the state in the provision of smooth, efficient and effective health care delivery.

The NMA Niger State Chairman who enumerated some of the achievements of the present administration, especially in the health sector, appealed for more efforts to be done in the area of employment of more skilled manpower, improved welfare, huge tax burden, promotion and proper placement among others.

He also requested the Governor to consider the domestication of a New Hazard Allowance for Doctors and health workers in the state, the actualization of a Medical School in the state, operational vehicles for the Association and support to complete the state secretariat for the association among others.

