Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board has reiterated its commitment to place a total ban on the sales and consumption of alcohol in Suleja LGA of the state and its environs by January 1st, 2024.

The Secretary of the board, Mallam Ibrahim Muhammad Bonu dropped the hints during an interactive session with Journalists in Minna, the Niger state capital during the Christmas festivities.

Mallam Bonu, stated further that some beer joints within Minna metropolis would also be served with relocation letters, to move outside the city to about eight (8) kilometers radius from the post office.

The board secretary however warned staff of the board to stay away from illegal activities and other unwholesome practices with operators of beer parlous, adding that any staff found wanting would be made to face the wrought of the Laws, just as he called on all vendors in parts of the State to abide by the relevant extant laws.

Mallam Bonu noted that the law establishing the board has the mandate to control the activities of all liquor vendors in the state highlighting that Nine (9) local government areas of the state were on the first schedule of the prohibited areas, stressing that Suleja happens to be among, and as such, the board will ensure strict compliance with the Law.

