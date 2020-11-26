Niger govt, stakeholders dialogue on formulation of urban policy

Niger state government, in conjunction with the stakeholders, have dialogued on the draft State”s Urban policy, aimed at developing the human settlements sector in an integrated manner.

In his address, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said that the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, had spent the last two years working hard to develop the Niger State Urban Policy based on the National Urban Policy of 2012.

The objectives of the policy dialogue were to give stakeholders the opportunity to validate the content of the draft policy.

Matane explained that the process of preparing the draft policy was bottom-up stakeholders-driven and provided the opportunity for effective contribution to the collection of data that forms the basis of the policy.

He stated further that Town hall meetings were organised to build consensus among residents of local governments on their development challenges, hope and aspirations.”

He, however, expressed optimism that the new state urban policy would facilitate a profound paradigm shift that builds good understanding, mutual respect and sustainable partnership between state, local governments and residents of villages, towns and cities.

The SSG pointed out that the policy would enable them to demonstrate local ownership and contribute resources to pay their equitable share of the cost of service.

Matane emphasised that it would enable towns and cities to rearrange their financing, management and governance to enable them to provide their residents’ infrastructure facilities and services on a self-sustaining basis.

In his remarks, the Coordinator, Niger State Urban Support Programme (SUP) Professor Mustapha Zubairu, disclosed that Niger State was the first State to formulate the state urban policy in Nigeria and in Africa.

He explained that the state was getting a grant from South Korea government for the project and technical support from UN-Habitat, saying “that the dialogue is meant to validate and see if the policy has captured and addressed people’s aspirations and hopes.”

Zubairu disclosed the policy formulation was at its final stage, highlighting that a final version would be presented to the State Executive Council for consideration and approval and thereby presented to the State House of Assembly to be enacted into law.

Also, Dr Remy Sietichipin, Chief Policy Legislation and Governance Section, UN-Habibtat, Dr Remy Sieitichipin, through a video call, said Niger State was the first state in Nigeria to develop urban policy and advised the government and participants to ensure it’s implementation.

Similarly, the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Major General Lee Intae, in a video call, advised Niger State government to take a lesson from South Korean to help improve the living condition of the people.

Meanwhile, in his presentation on Urban Policy Process in Niger State, a Consultant with UN-Habitat Supporting the Implementation of the Policy, Mr Emmanuel Adeleke said the policy processes were feasibility and diagnosis.

Others according to him, were the implementation, monitoring and evaluation, participation, capacity development and acupuncture.

One of the participants, Dr Bashir Yankuzo, Chief Imam of Federal University of Technology Minna, said that religious and traditional leaders should be involved in the implementation of the policy.

“There are certain good policies that are rejected by the people if they don’t have a clear picture them based on religious sentiment and traditional taboo, it will then be their leaders that will educate them on the benefits of the policy,” he said.

