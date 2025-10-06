Niger govt sets teachers’ retirement age at 65, announces wage increase

Niger State government has domesticated and passed a law at the State House of Assembly setting the retirement age of teachers in the state at 65 years, effective from January 1, 2026.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago disclosed this during the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration held in Minna, organized by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Niger State Chapter, in collaboration with the Niger State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The governor also revealed that the retirement age for professors is now 70 years, explaining that the decision aims to ensure that teachers’ values continue to be passed on to future generations.

Governor Bago approved the return of PTA levies in schools, stipulating that all payments must be supervised by the Ministry of Education to ensure effective utilization.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to teachers’ welfare, announcing a wage award of N20,000 for all teachers in the state by next month and the donation of an 18-seater bus to NUT Niger State.

The governor added that henceforth, primary school teachers’ employment and promotion will be handled by the Local Government Service Commission, while the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will only have the mandate to screen and provide relevant information.

Governor Bago also approved a retreat for teachers entering level 17 and acknowledged their immense role in nation-building. He promised to protect teachers’ interests, removing them from civil service bureaucracy to provide them with a standard service structure.

The Chairman of NUT, Niger State Chapter, Comrade Adamu Mohammed Akayago, said the theme of this year’s event underscores that teachers are not merely transmitters of knowledge but architects of a collective future. He emphasized that their welfare, dignity, and professional status must remain a priority for all stakeholders.

Akayago commended Governor Bago for his dedicated service and revolutionary approach in transforming Niger State, expressing gratitude for the unprecedented approval of an N80,000 minimum wage for workers. He also highlighted some challenges requiring government intervention.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Aishatu Nuhu Yalwa, said the occasion serves as a reminder that the future of children depends on teachers, who are promoters of values. She reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing access to quality and inclusive education.

In a keynote address titled “Together for Teachers, Together for Tomorrow: The Imperative for a Unified National Education Strategy,” the Registrar and CEO of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, described Nigeria as having one of the youngest and fastest-growing populations globally.

He stressed that the nation’s future depends on collective action to elevate and empower the teaching force. He described teachers as strategic national security assets and key drivers of civic responsibility, adding that NECO will continue using data to improve teaching and learning outcomes nationwide.

In separate remarks, the Executive Chairman of Niger State Universal Basic Education (NSUBEB), Mohammed Baba Ibrahim; Director General of School Reforms, Maimuna Mohammed; State Coordinator of the Teachers Registration Council, Usman Muhammad Sani; and State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Idris Lafene, all acknowledged teachers’ critical role in nation-building.

Governor Bago was presented with an award of excellence for service delivery and commitment to the teaching profession. Other honorees included Senator Muhammad Sani Musa (representing Niger East Senatorial District), immediate past Commissioner for Basic Education Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammed, NLC Chairman Niger State Council Comrade Idris Lafene, TUC Chairman Niger State, and Thinklab company.

The 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration had the theme: “Together for Teachers, Together for Tomorrow.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE